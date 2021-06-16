Sam Marra and Tucker Larrance threw a combined no-hitter, leading the Patriots to a 13-0 triumph over the Horned Frogs in South Jefferson Little League 50/70 baseball action.
Marra struck out two in the first inning before coming out, as the Patriots had already built a commanding lead. Isaiah Kirk ended the bottom of the second inning by grabbing a line drive and turning a 6-3 triple play.
