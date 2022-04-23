DANDRIDGE - The month of April has been kind on the Jefferson County Patriots.
Even with a 2-1 mid-week loss to Pigeon Forge on Thursday, the top-ranked Class 2A program in the state according to the weekly Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association poll, the Patriots have won nine times since the calendar shifted to the fourth month of the year.
That surge continued on Friday, as JCHS topped David Crockett 7-2. Jefferson County has now won nine of its last 10 outings, and 11 of its last 13.
Jefferson County (18-8) totaled six RBIs with six hits in Friday’s win. Drew Potts led the effort at the plate with a 2-for-4 showing with a team-leading three RBIs. The top of the JCHS lineup finished a combined 4-for-9 for four RBIs.
Dylan Edmonds picked up the win on the mound. He allowed just five hits with the two David Crockett runs, and fanned a pair.
After Owen Grimsley smacked a lead-off triple in the bottom half of the first, Beau Revord singled him in for a 1-0 lead. The Pioneers took a brief 2-1 advantage with a pair of errors, but JCHS came back with two of its own in the bottom of the third to go ahead 3-2.
Jefferson County loaded the bases with a single, error and failed fielder’s choice, allowing Potts to single in a pair. With two one, Crockett worked out of the jam with an infield fly and double play.
Potts singled in his final RBI on a one-out single with two on. Edmonds helped himself with a two-RBI single with the bases loaded to put the Patriots ahead 6-2 in the bottom of the fifth.
Landon Thomas atoned for the final run of the game, scoring on a throwing error with runners in motion in the bottom of the sixth. David Crockett never mounted a challenge, as the Pioneers never had a runner reach third base after plating two runs in the third.
