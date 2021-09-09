ROGERSVILLE - Jefferson County High’s golf team earned a split Thursday afternoon with Cherokee High – the girls winning their match but the boys losing.
Madison Cline posted a 37 for nine holes at McDonald Hills Golf Course to lead the Lady Patriots, while Sarah Howard added a 46 for a total of 83. Emily Royston shot a 52 that didn’t count in the team score.
