DANDRIDGE - A 14-minute was the deciding factor in victory and defeat for the Jefferson County Patriots.
Hosting Sevier County for their second league contest of the season, the Patriots gave up a goal six minutes before halftime, and another eight minutes after as they fell 2-0 to the Smoky Bears on Tuesday evening.
“For me the stat that sticks out is we had zero shots on goal in the second half,” JCHS coach Shawn Way said. “We challenged our guys at halftime. I just felt like Sevier County wanted it more, physically. We played well in the beginning but grew complacent. Either held the ball a touch too long or were a pass off all night.”
Tuesday’s loss follows a scoreless stalemate Jefferson County (8-4-2, 1-1 District 2-AAA) had with Dobyns-Bennett on Thursday. It marks back-to-back games the Patriots have been held without a goal, and the first time they’ve suffered a shutout loss since a 1-0 defeat to Ooltewah on March 25.
JCHS has been used to being on the opposite end of blank sheets for most of the season. The back line and goal keeper, Sam Allum, have atoned for six shutout wins on the season, the most recent a 1-0 win over South-Doyle.
The two goals the defense allowed came on a volley in close, and a header off a corner. Allum still had six saves on the Smoky Bears’ eight shots on goal, but it wasn’t the best night out of what’s been a stellar effort all year out of the JCHS back line.
“For moments we looked disconnected in our back line,” Way said. “We looked out of sync and Sevier County took advantage of it. We can’t do some of the things we did against great opponents like that. Sam had a good game but he shouldn’t have had to make some of those saves. We’ve got to be better helping him out.”
Jackson Hughes and Oliver Diaz gave Jefferson County its best opportunities at a score with three-consecutive shots on goal that were saved in a nine-minute span.
Hughes put back-to-back shots on the keeper in the 10th and 11th minutes, and Diaz followed with a shot that found the keeper’s paws in the 19th minute. JCHS got off eight shots all night. The shots by Hughes and Diaz were the only ones on target for the game.
“We got behind them early on but couldn’t seem to capitalize on the second half,” Way said. “We tried putting Jackson in the midfield, sometimes we like to shift him out to get him in space, but we couldn’t get one past them tonight. Really would’ve liked to have seen more out of our attacking third, but credit Sevier County and the physical game they played.”
The Smoky Bears had 14 shots for the game, with eight in the first half and six in the second. They had four shots on goal in each half.
With the win Sevier County sits atop the district standings at 2-0, one game ahead of Morristown West (1-0). The Patriots still have an outside shot of earning the regular season district crown, but their fate in that regard is no longer controlled by them.
Jefferson County still has one more district outing left on the schedule, as it’ll host Morristown West to end the regular season on May 3. A win would solidify JCHS as no worse than second.
“It stings the regular season district title is likely out of reach now, but we have to move on,” Way said. “We’ve still got two weeks to prepare for a big matchup with Morristown West. We still want to host a district tournament game so the match against West will be important.
“We’ve got three more non-district opponents before them, so we’ll take each one to get a little better and hopefully be ready to go for that one at the end of the season.”
For a shot at first Jefferson County will need the Trojans to knock off Sevier County when they play each other on April 28.
The Patriots have three tough non-district opponents on the schedule before they’ll face the Trojans, though. That slate begins Thursday at Greeneville, which appeared in the Class AA State Semifinals a year ago. The next week will be followed by home outings against Elizabethton and Bearden.
