DANDRIDGE - With the district on the line, Monday’s first of two matchups played out exactly as it should have.
Withstanding a three-run bomb in the top of the last and clinging to a single run advantage, Jefferson County took game one of its final district series with Sevier County, 7-6.
“I’ve been telling our guys for a month we’re going to be playing big games,” JCHS coach Zach Reese said. “This one was about as big as you can get for the regular season. Packed house with a lot on the line.
“Everything you can see in baseball they just saw in a single game. I’m just proud of our guys. It was on them to come in here and do a job, and they did it.”
Landon Thomas entered in relief for senior Tanner Franklin — who was seven pitches away from the 120-pitch limit as mandated by the TSSAA — to open the final inning. With a 7-3 lead to work with, that advantage was soon eviscerated after Sevier County put a pair on with no outs, setting up Kaleb Townsend for a three-run shot to cut the advantage to one.
Thomas stuck it out, though. He retired three of the next four batters to get out of it and retain the victory.
“It was his game at that point,” Reese said. “We were going to win or lose with him out there. Some guys give up something like that and they're shook in a game like this. He didn’t, though. Pulled it together and got the next three outs.”
In his six innings pitched Franklin fanned eight batters, while allowing just three runs on four hits. The win marked his sixth of the year on the mound, maintaining a perfect record with the regular season winding down.
Sevier County had the first two runs on the board in the top half of the third, scoring on a sacrifice-fly and a single to take a 2-0 advantage.
The Smoky Bears threatened with another run after Cam Hodges doubled and advanced to third on a passed ball with one out. A fly out to Drew Potts on the ensuing at-bat led to a play at the plate. Jacob Rogers made the tag to complete the double play and hold SCHS at two runs going to the bottom of the fourth.
“That was it. That was the play,” Reese said. “Our outfield played outstanding. Made some big catches early on. This is probably one of the best outfields I’ve coached. We’ve had guys that can go catch balls, guys with speed and outfielders that can hit. But this is the best group I’ve had that can do every part.
“They’ve got speed, range, ball skills. They’re good. They’re as good as it gets. At this point it doesn’t surprise me, the plays they make.”
Jefferson County took the momentum from the double play and put it to work at the plate. A lead-off triple by Beau Revord and Potts taking ball four put two on with no outs for JCHS.
Rogers, who just made the tag at the plate, stepped to the dish and smashed a ball off the wall in right field to clear the bases and tie the game.
“As an offense, if you can’t capitalize off a play like that and take that momentum, it’s almost like a hit back in the face,” Reese said. “As big as that play was, if we go out and put up a zero it ain’t a big play anymore.”
Dylan Edmonds and Isaac Lawson each doubled in runs in consecutive at-bats to put the Patriots ahead, 4-2, for their first lead of the game to end the fourth.
JCHS added a run in the fifth with an RBI single on a one-out cut by Potts. Knox Kremblas brought the margin back down to a pair on a two-out single in the top of the sixth, but the Patriots made it a four-run game in the bottom half.
Owen Grimsley notched his first hit of the game on a two-out RBI single. Revord followed with an RBI double to put Jefferson County ahead 7-3 going to the seventh.
“Anytime we can add runs it’s what we shoot for,” Reese said. “That was huge, because we’ve struggled with that throughout the year. When we’ve had chances to add runs, we haven’t. Then in the biggest game we’ve played to this point in the year we were able to do it. Those came in handy.”
Revord and Lawson each finished the game 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI. Both of Revord’s hits were extra-base knocks. JCHS had nine base hits and six RBIs throughout the game between seven different batters.
