Jaxson Pierce and Tucker Larrance have risen through the ranks on the waters for over five years, but over the weekend they made a groundbreaking achievement.
Pierce and Larrance finished eighth in Bassmaster Junior Series at Lay Lake in Columbiana, Alabama over the weekend, automatically qualifying them for the upcoming Junior National Championship to be held later this year.
