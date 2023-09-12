On Monday, Jefferson County High School announced its next tennis coach.
Diana Price, an assistant with the program for the last two years, was announced the successor of former head coach Jacob Lindsey, who resigned from the position in mid-July.
Updated: September 12, 2023 @ 11:54 am
