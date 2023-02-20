NASHVILLE - After sending 10 to the TSSAA Division II-A State Championships over the weekend, Lakeway Christian’s wrestling program came home one state champion richer.
Spencer Reep led a loaded Lions roster through the weekend’s individual championships. In the 126-pound division he earned state gold to add to the Lions’ recent legacy of churning out titles on the state’s grandest stage.
(0) comments
