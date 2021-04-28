INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Randy Rogers, CAA, assistant principal and athletic director at Jefferson County High School, received the 2021 NIAAA State Award of Merit during the Tennessee Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (TIAAA) state conference on April 19.
This annual award is provided by the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (NIAAA) to an athletic administrator from each state for recognition of meritorious dedication to high school and middle school athletics.
