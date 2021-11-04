Rush Strong School’s cross-country team completed a strong season by taking 13 athletes to the Tennessee State Cross Country Championships October 23, at Victor Ashe Park in Knoxville.
Six members of the team competed in the Middle School Championships, while seven others competed in the Elementary Championships.
Rush Strong’s team is only in its second year, but qualified three more athletes for the state meet this year than they did their first year. Some went to state for the second time, Coach Angela Davis said.
“It’s pretty amazing they qualified to go,” Davis said, noting the success of the young program.
Runners qualified for the state meet based on their finish in a meet at Knoxville’s Victor Ashe Park on October 9. The state meet was held on the same course, but featured close to 300 competitors in each category. Middle school runners ran a two-mile course, while elementary runners covered a one-mile course.
George Bolden and John Heaton Davis competed for Rush Strong in the boys middle school race – Bolden finishing with a time of 14:22.20 and Davis finishing in 14:40.98.
Halle Guinn, Joellie Gallegos, Savanna Taylor and Nora Towne represented Rush Strung in the girls middle school race. Guinn had the best time, finishing in 15:58.97, followed by Gallegos (16:41.32), Taylor (18:37.47) and Towne (18:47.73).
Guinn and Gallegos actually go to Jefferson Middle School, but compete with Rush Strong. Coach Davis said the two schools formed one team, and train in-between, at New Market Elementary. Maury Middle School and White Pine also combine to form one team, under Maury’s name.
Zach Bolden turned in the best time of a trio of Rush Strong boys competing in the one-mile Elementary Championship. Bolden finished the course in a time of 6:27.70, good for 104th out of 299 runners. Other Rush Strong runners competing were Monti Atkins, who finished in 8:29.78, and Timmy McClellan, who finished in 11:53.21.
Four girls competed in the Elementary Championship. Lizzie Money had the best time, finishing in 8:56.50. Kaylee King turned in a time of 12:07.26, while Sophia Garcia finished in 13:55.28 and Olivia Garcia finished in 15:23.51.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.