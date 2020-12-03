Friend or foe?

Rush Strong’s Jacy Hamilton finds herself in a predicament Monday night during her team’s game with Newport Grammar – in possession of the ball but with opposing players quickly closing in. Hamilton and the Lady Plainsmen couldn’t find the answers against NGS, falling to the visitors, 43-11. – STEVEN LLOYD | THE STANDARD BANNER

Newport Grammar School’s boys scored 23 first-quarter points and cruised from there, taking a 55-31 victory at Rush Strong.

The Plainsmen (6-3) trailed 23-4 after one quarter, 33-7 at halftime and 46-27 after three.

