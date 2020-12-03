Newport Grammar School’s boys scored 23 first-quarter points and cruised from there, taking a 55-31 victory at Rush Strong.
The Plainsmen (6-3) trailed 23-4 after one quarter, 33-7 at halftime and 46-27 after three.
Updated: December 4, 2020 @ 12:55 am
