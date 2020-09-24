ROCK HILL, S.C. – The South Atlantic Conference Presidents Council has made the decision to begin intercollegiate competition in men’s and women’s basketball for the 2020-21 season on November 21. Teams will also be permitted to begin full team practices on Thursday, October 22. The start date of other winter sports (indoor track and field, swimming and diving and wrestling) will be up to each institution’s discretion, according to Friday’s announcement.
“While we realize we are not out of the woods completely, the pandemic situation has improved and we feel confident in our abilities to allow our student-athletes to compete in a safe environment,” said Dr. Maurice Scherrens of Newberry, Chair of the SAC Presidents Council. “Starting basketball will be a good opportunity for us as a league to test out our protocols and procedures to make sure we are fully prepared for fall, winter, and spring sports to be played during the 2021 spring semester.”
