RUTLEDGE - The start to a week-long stay in Grainger County resulted in the Jefferson County Patriots' first loss of the year on Monday.
After a second-half to forget, including a scoreless third quarter, the Lady Patriots fell in a hole they couldn't climb out of that led to a 45-27 loss to Northview Academy in their opener at the annual Pizza Plus Thanksgiving Classic at Grainger High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.