PIGEON FORGE - With one game remaining in the regular season and six wins in their last eight outings, the Jefferson County Lady Patriots have pieced together a strong stretch with the campaign winding down.
On Thursday they followed a dominant win over South-Doyle with a 52-38 victory over Pigeon Forge. The win marks the fifth-straight victory in non-district action, and 14th overall of the season.
