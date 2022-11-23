JONESBOROUGH - On Monday Halli Stuffle popped off for 22 points to lead the Lakeway Christian Lions to their first victory of the season. On Wednesday she followed that with an even stronger performance and a milestone achievement.
Stuffle went for 25 in Wednesday’s 67-27 semifinal victory over Chuckey-Doak in the Hardee’s Classic Thanksgiving Tournament. With her final basket of the night she eclipsed 1,000 points for her illustrious career with LCA.
