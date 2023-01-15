Shannon Lewis
Dennis Barker Jr.

The start to the second half was the deciding factor in Lakeway Christian’s loss to Lebanon at the annual Sonic Showcase over the weekend.

Lebanon pieced together a dominant third quarter to pull away from Lakeway for the 59-36 victory on Saturday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.