Rush Strong fell 42-0 to Rutledge on Tuesday night. The Plainsmen were led on offense by Ethan Bailey’s 88 rushing yards. Defensively, Byron Daugherty had six tackles, three of which were for a loss.
Rush Strong’s season continues after an open date, as it will host Lincoln Heights on September 19 for a 6 p.m. kickoff.
