The Tennessee Trotters third grade girls won the 2020 AAU D1-National Tournament, held Sept. 4-6 in Franklin, Tenn. Girls from Rogersville, Johnson City, Dandridge, Knoxville, Oak Ridge, Bean Station, Sevierville and Sharps Chapel represent the Trotters. The team finished 16-0 in a season shortened to just three tournaments due to COVID-19, outscoring opponents 241-43 and holding opponents to nine total second-half points. The Trotters went 4-0 at the national tournament in Franklin with wins over Kentucky Premier, TN Team Pride, Oklahoma Lady Warriors and Kentucky Elite to take the top seed. The Trotters beat Oklahoma 49-5 in the semifinals and took down TN Team Pride 40-13 in the championship.
