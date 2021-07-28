Tennessee Wildlife Federation’s Hunting and Fishing Academy is offering free virtual classes for those wanting to learn new outdoor skills or brush up old ones.
To see a full list of upcoming classes and sign up, visit tnwf.org/virtual.
