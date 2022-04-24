DANDRIDGE - It’s every young athletes’ dream to reach the collegiate level.
For Jefferson County’s Jack Vines, it was a lifelong dream. On Friday, that dream turned to reality as he signed to continue his basketball career with Truett McConnell University.
“This is a big day. I’ve dreamed of this since I was a kid,” Vines said. “From a young age I was set on playing college basketball. Truett McConnell is a great program and I’m excited to get started with them.”
“It’s tremendous to see guys off to the next level,” former JCHS boys’ basketball coach Matt Johnson said. “I still remember when Jack came in and tried out for us as a freshman. He brought so much energy to the try out. We never knew what his path would be, but knew just that energy and enthusiasm would be beneficial to our program.”
Johnson has been able to see firsthand Vines’ willingness to take on any and all challenges to better his game. He’s watched him grow over the last four years, and could see early on his tenacity alone could be enough to lift him to a chance at the next level.
“Jack’s growth, both on and off the floor, has been tremendous,” Johnson said. “We’ve watched him transform from a player that’s just trying to figure things out, to this year — between football and basketball — he took and embraced a leadership role. That sort of thing is what you want to see as a coach.
“He’s got some great knowledge and understanding of the game. I think the more he plays, increases his strength and conditioning, the combination of all that will help him continue to advance his game.”
Vines’ joins a north-Georgia institution that is a private southern baptist university. It’s athletics fall under the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), and are a member of the Appalachian Athletic Conference.
This past season the Bears’ men’s basketball program held a 20-12 record at season’s end, 14-10 in the conference. Their season ended in a narrow loss to top-seeded Union College (Ky.) in the AAC Tournament semifinals.
The team’s 20 wins for the 2021-22 campaign are a program best.
Every college prospect has to earn their offer to compete at the next level, but few take the route Vines did.
Vines know where he wanted to be as his high school days were winding down, and reached out to Truett McConnell rather than waiting on them to find him.
“I reached out to them and got on a visit,” Vines said. “I just knew that was the right fit for me going in. I liked everything there and everyone was cool. Faith is a big part of the school, and it’s a big part of me. The environment there is what stood out to me.”
Being a southern baptist denominational school played in Vines’ favor, as well. His grandfather, Dr. Jerry Vines, was an esteemed southern baptist preacher that gave him an instant family connection the school would want to be tied to.
Beyond that, Jack Vines would still have to earn his opportunity to play for the program. On his visit, he did more than impress veteran head coach Jon Yeh.
“Seeing him in person, he’s a pretty scrappy guard,” Yeh said. “He came down and scrimmaged with our guys in an open gym. What stood out was he wasn’t afraid to get in and scrap with our guys. He’ll learn the ropes on what we want offensively, but we liked the attitude and effort he showed right away.”
Yeh will enter his 10th season with the Bears going into the 2022-23 season. In his time with Truett McConnell he’s helped set new program standards. That starts with recruiting at a high level.
He’s recruited and coached several NAIA All-Americans throughout his years as a coach, dating back to his time as an assistant with Grace College in Winona Lake, Ind. There he served under hall of fame head coach Jim Kessler.
It didn’t take long for Yeh to decide Vines would be a great fit for their program. After visiting and getting a chance to see firsthand what he could bring to the team, TMU had an offer packaged together for the JCHS guard who’d already identified his next destination.
“It was a great visit,” Yeh said. “Got to know Jack and his family a little bit, and it seemed like we were able to check off all the boxes for each other. Within the next week we extended an offer to bring him in.”
Truett McConnell loses five seniors off of this year’s team, and will have a class of eight freshmen that will be rising sophomores going into next season.
Just as he did the first time he stepped on the floor at Jefferson County, Vines will take on the challenge of earning his spot by filling one of those vacancies coming into next season, beginning his journey anew all over again.
