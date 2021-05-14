SEVIERVILLE — Bella Webb and Ana Price accomplished two things on Wednesday — they reached the double-digit win mark and extended their season for at least a few more days.
Jefferson County’s No. 1 doubles team finished runner-up in the District 2 Large Schools tournament at Sevierville City Park, securing their spot in Monday’s Region 1 Large Schools tournament at Tennessee High. Only two wins separate them from a region title, which would make them Jefferson County’s first state tennis qualifiers since 1983.
