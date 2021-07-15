ALCOA — Libby Weir won two events and placed second in another, helping the Jefferson City Swim Club place 13th in last weekend’s Smoky Mountain Invitational.
Weir’s wins were the only first-place finishes for the Barracudas, coming on the 15-18 girls side. She won the 200 Yard Individual Medley with her time of 2:28.66 before taking the 50 Backstroke, finishing in 29.28 seconds. Weir finished the 100 freestyle in 1:00.54 to place second.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.