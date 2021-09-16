Landon Rines avoids the diving tackle of a Meadowview defender on his way to a big gain in the Cyclones’ 20-12 win over Meadowview. Blocking for him is teammate Michael Rodriguez. – STEVEN LLOYD | THE STANDARD BANNER
DANDRIDGE - With the game tied and time running out, White Pine’s offense came through when it counted Thursday night, scoring with 21 seconds left to pull out a 20-12 win.
The Cyclone attack had failed to convert two earlier scoring chances that could have avoided the last-minute drama. But with time running out, White Pine put together a 52-yard drive and cashed in when quarterback Jackson Osborne found a wide-open Michael Rodriguez for a 14-yard score. Osborne ran in the two-point conversion at Jefferson County High to give his team the eight-point win, and even their record at 2-2.
