Jefferson County wrestling coaches Chip Watkins (left) and Dylan Willis (right) watch from the sideline during the TSSAA wrestling state championships in February. After Willis announced his departure on Tuesday, JCHS promoted Watkins to head wrestling coach. – J.D. VAUGHN | THE STANDARD BANNER
DANDRIDGE — After three seasons, Dylan Willis has decided to step down as Jefferson County’s head wrestling coach.
Willis, who graduated JCHS in 2009, had spent the previous eight seasons on the Patriots’ coaching staff. After assisting Logan Hollingshead for five years, Willis became head coach for the 2018-19 season.
