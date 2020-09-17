The Carson-Newman women’s soccer program took home top honors as the recipients of the Carson-Newman Director’s Cup with a surprise presentation during one of the team’s socially-distant conditioning sessions recently.
Typically the award is presented as the culmination of the Eagle Scholars Ceremony. However, due to CoVID concerns, that event was scrapped this year – necessitating the surprise event. That presentation featured University President Dr. Charles A. Fowler, Vice President for Athletics Matthew Pope and Student Success’ Amy Humphrey and Jessica Ricketts bestowing the honor to head coach Simon Duffy, his staff and the players.
