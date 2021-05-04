Jefferson County’s Tori Woods, seated center, has signed to continue her education and cheerleading career at Samford University. Seated with Tori, from left, are her parents Stacy Woods and Chris Woods. Standing, from left, are cheer coach Andra Hutchins, JCHS cheer coach Anne Herndon, sister Taryn Woods, brother Tanner Woods and JCHS principal Randy Rogers. – J.D. VAUGHN | THE STANDARD BANNER
Tori Woods needed to hear just two words on her campus visit to know where she would attend college — “welcome home.”
She then knew she’d be taking her talents to Homewood, Ala., next school year. Woods held her ceremony Tuesday morning, having signed to continue her education and cheerleading career at Samford University.
